Insider Buying: Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Buys £877.80 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Steve Bennetts bought 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £877.80 ($1,149.86).

Steve Bennetts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Actual Experience alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Steve Bennetts bought 6,270 shares of Actual Experience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £877.80 ($1,149.86).

On Monday, February 7th, Steve Bennetts bought 63,411 shares of Actual Experience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,145.76 ($13,290.23).

LON:ACT opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Monday. Actual Experience plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.63 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 121.89 ($1.60). The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.08. The firm has a market cap of £6.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.