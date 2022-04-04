Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells $163,708.16 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $163,708.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $609,623.89.
AAR stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.66. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AAR by 196.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AAR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AAR by 199.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
AIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.
About AAR (Get Rating)
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
