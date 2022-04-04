Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells $163,708.16 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $163,708.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $609,623.89.

AAR stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.66. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AAR by 196.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AAR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AAR by 199.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

