Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells 42 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total transaction of $115,744.02.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total transaction of $138,413.76.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,814.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,708.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,804.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,151.62 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,309.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.