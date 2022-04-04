Insider Selling: Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Sells 28,024 Shares of Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £48,761.76 ($63,874.46).

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 176.76 ($2.32) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £377.88 million and a P/E ratio of -98.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.23. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on APF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.36) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

