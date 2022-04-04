Insider Selling: Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CAO Sells $110,720.00 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $51.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $766.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Atlanticus had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 83.48%. The company had revenue of $216.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATLC. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Atlanticus by 575.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

