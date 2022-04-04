Insider Selling: Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Sells $486,333.30 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ISPO stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISPO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

