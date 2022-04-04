Insider Selling: Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Insider Sells £1,170,000 in Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.22), for a total value of £1,170,000 ($1,532,617.24).

Ian Thomas Mattioli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 185,756 shares of Mattioli Woods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.48), for a total value of £1,486,048 ($1,946,617.76).

On Friday, January 7th, Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of Mattioli Woods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.15), for a total value of £121,352.60 ($158,963.32).

Shares of Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 780 ($10.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 782.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 813.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £397.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3,900.00. Mattioli Woods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 675 ($8.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 908 ($11.89).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.28) to GBX 969 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.28) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

