Insider Selling: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Insider Sells $368,420.00 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NOG opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $36,043,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $19,447,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 844,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

