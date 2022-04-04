Insider Selling: Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells 8,844 Shares of Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 8,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$550,940.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,702,633.14.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.60, for a total value of C$636,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Robert Gomes sold 8,800 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.50, for a total value of C$567,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$624,982.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total value of C$618,135.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total value of C$467,846.26.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$62.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.38. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of C$52.09 and a 52 week high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 34.51.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STN. National Bankshares upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price target on Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.42.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

