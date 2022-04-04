Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $3,556,905.51 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 60,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $3,556,905.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 29,278 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,677,336.62.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $12,163,816.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 100 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $15,924,741.94.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $1,143,664.08.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $60.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 214.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

