Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

Zscaler stock traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,136. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.69 and a 200 day moving average of $279.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of -105.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

