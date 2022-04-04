Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.23.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $279.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. Insulet has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,213.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Insulet by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

