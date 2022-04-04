Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $195.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

