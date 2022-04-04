Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.71.

INTC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371,570. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $199.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Intel by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

