InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 136,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in InterDigital by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in InterDigital by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC opened at $64.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDCC. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

