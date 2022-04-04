International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 574,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM opened at $130.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

