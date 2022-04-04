International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.75) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.49) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

Shares of IAG traded up GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 141.70 ($1.86). The company had a trading volume of 15,214,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,703,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 219 ($2.87).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

