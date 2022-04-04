Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 593.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,350 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 847,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,600,000 after purchasing an additional 565,815 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,296.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 568,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,338,000 after purchasing an additional 527,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $304.97. 16,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

