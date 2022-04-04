Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,985 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

PCEF opened at $22.16 on Monday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

