Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lowered by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $368.06. 2,219,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,157,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $316.00 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

