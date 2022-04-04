IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $182.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.25.

IPGP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.62. 7,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $103.05 and a 1 year high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.