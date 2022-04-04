iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.78

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $5.20. iQIYI shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 932,660 shares trading hands.

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,072,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 893,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,223,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 522,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

