Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Sells 207 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $128.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $130.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.