iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,243 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $47,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $49.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

