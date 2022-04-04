iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.52. 1,078,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,512,895. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

