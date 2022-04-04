iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $207.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

