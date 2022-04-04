Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
ISDR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.95. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,362. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 million, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.79.
About Issuer Direct (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.