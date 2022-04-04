Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ISDR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.95. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,362. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 million, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.79.

About Issuer Direct (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

