Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.30

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 168728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Itafos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.77. The firm has a market cap of C$582.86 million and a PE ratio of 8.96.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

