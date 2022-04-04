ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 522 ($6.84).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.86) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 410 ($5.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ITM traded down GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 352.78 ($4.62). The company had a trading volume of 2,445,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,157. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 306.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 378.76. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 208.24 ($2.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 543 ($7.11). The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

