IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). IVERIC bio also reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

IVERIC bio stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. 3,351,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,795. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 40,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $713,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,556 shares of company stock worth $1,745,292. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 210,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

