J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.44.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,224. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $3,724,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $701,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

