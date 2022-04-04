Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $139.58. 489,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.76. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

