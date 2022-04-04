Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $159.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $162.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

