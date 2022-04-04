Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,514 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.21% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

