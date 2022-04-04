Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 17,338 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 154.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 759,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 24.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 100.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 15.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

