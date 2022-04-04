Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 30,348 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,092 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,348 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after buying an additional 151,004 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Shares of CLF opened at $32.36 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

