Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,094 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EFL opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

