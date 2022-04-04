Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 11,199 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $48.20 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

