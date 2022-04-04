Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 26,592 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,592 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $14,705,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $39,781,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $90.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 990.48%.

About CyrusOne (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.