Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Adagene Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adagene in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.63) for the year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adagene from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

ADAG opened at $3.65 on Monday. Adagene has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $20.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adagene by 210.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 959,259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adagene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adagene during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

