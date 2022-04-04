Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Adagio Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adagio Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADGI opened at $4.52 on Monday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADGI. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

