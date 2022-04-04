Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report issued on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.