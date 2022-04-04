JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.53.

JKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

JKS stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.37.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

