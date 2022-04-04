JMP Securities Lowers Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target to $26.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expensify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Expensify alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Expensify has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.13.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, research analysts forecast that Expensify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $39,599,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.