John Tognetti Acquires 50,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director John Tognetti acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,253,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,060,883.74.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Tognetti acquired 30,353 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$20,943.57.

On Monday, February 28th, John Tognetti acquired 13,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$6,760.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, John Tognetti acquired 31,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$16,120.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, John Tognetti acquired 33,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$18,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Tognetti acquired 61,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$31,835.90.

On Wednesday, January 12th, John Tognetti acquired 53,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$29,323.35.

MRZ traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.73. 9,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,346. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$39.43 million and a P/E ratio of -7.47. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

