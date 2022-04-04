Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,800 by Analysts at UBS Group

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,875 ($24.56) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JMPLY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Johnson Matthey from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.88) to GBX 2,320 ($30.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 2,600 ($34.06) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,019.17.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of JMPLY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.83. 3,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,279. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.