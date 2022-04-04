JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €62.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.24 ($73.89).

Shares of BNP opened at €51.69 ($56.80) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.94. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($76.01).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

