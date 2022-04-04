JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($123.08) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($117.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.44 ($114.77).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €79.00 ($86.81) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

