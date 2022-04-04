JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JET. Barclays lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($93.40) to GBX 4,840 ($63.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($102.17) to GBX 4,980 ($65.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,955.55 ($104.21).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 2,812 ($36.84) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,936.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,227.21. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 2,120 ($27.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,097 ($106.06).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

