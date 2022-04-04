Just Group (LON:JUST) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 106 ($1.39). Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s previous close.

JUST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 113 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 128.25 ($1.68).

Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 95.80 ($1.25) on Monday. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.29. The company has a current ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £995.01 million and a PE ratio of -28.19.

In other news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,408 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17), for a total transaction of £140,093.12 ($183,512.08).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

